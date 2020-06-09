New car registrations in Romania decrease by almost one third five months into 2020

New car registrations in Romania decreased by 31.43% in the first five months of 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year, while the decrease in the used cars segment was almost 16% at a comparative level according to statistics with the Directorate for Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV) released on Tuesday.

According to the centralised data, January-May 2020, 39,455 new cars were registered locally, as against 57,538 units in the first five months of 2019.Highest in demand new cars according to the registrations were Dacia - 10,973 units, down 37.67% from January - May 2019; Volkswagen 3,376 units, -17.54%; Skoda 3,272 units, -24.70%; Renault 2,994 units, -37.70%; Hyundai 2,794 units, + 4.92%; Toyota 2,176 units, -7.99% and Ford 2,162 units, -49.07%.In May 2020, 7,155 new cars were registered in Romania, down 45.51 % from May 2019.Dacia is the leading brand in terms of orders, with 2,139 units, down 34.91% from May 2019. It is followed by Hyundai with 555 units (+5.51 %), Skoda (493 units, -57.17%), Renault (491 units, -52.74%) and Toyota (469 units, -6.94%).At the opposite end, with the lowest frequency of registrations, were: SsangYong - with nine units, Jaguar (7), Alfa Romeo (5), Bentley (4), Lamborghini (3), Subaru (2) and Ferrari (1).As far as the used cars are concerned, between January and May 2020, 154,941 units were registered in Romania, down 15.83% from the same period of 2019. Of this total, 38,652 units are from the Volkswagen range, down 14.28% from the first five months of the previous year.DRPCIV data show that approximately 8.75 million vehicles were registered nationwide in 2019, of which over 6.9 million automobiles.The number of vehicles registered in Bucharest City in 2019 neared 1.46 million units, and of this total 1.169 million units were included in the category of automobiles.Official statistics show that at the end of 2019, there were 4.344 million vehicles running on petrol in Romania, and 3.895 million running on diesel fuel.