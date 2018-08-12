New construction works go down by 3.6 percent during first six months

The volume of construction works went down, during the first six months of 2018, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, as raw series, by 0.1 percent, while as an adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality went up by 1.1 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Tuesday.

The drop, as raw series, was reflected for works of new construction (-3.6 percent) and for works for capital repairs (-1 percent). A growth was registered in works for upkeep and current repairs (+13 percent).According to construction objects, residential buildings dropped by 27 percent. Growths were recorded in engineering constructions (+13.3 percent) and non residential buildings (+7.1 percent).As adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works rose, overall, by 1.1 percent. On elements of structure there were growths recorded in upkeep works and current repairs, by 11 percent and for works of capital repairs by 1.5 percent. New construction works dropped by 0.9 percent.According to construction objects, the volume of construction works have gone up in engineering constructions and non-residential buildings, by 14.9 percent and 8 percent. A drop of 24.8 percent was recorded in residential buildings.