New consultations with trade unions in education to take place today at Victoria Palace

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has scheduled, on Thursday, new consultations with the representatives of the unions in Education, according to the Prime Minister's official agenda.

On Wednesday evening, Nicolae Ciuca had, at the Victoria Palace, a new round of consultations with the leaders of the education unions, a meeting during which the measures regarding salary increases in the education system, which the Government will approve on Thursday, were presented.

According to a press release of the Executive, in the same context, the Prime Minister and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, urged all employees in the educational system to show responsibility and end the strike.

The leaders of the trade union federations in education have announced, however, that the general strike will continue. The trade unionists rejected the Government's proposal to increase salaries by RON 1,000 gross monthly for the teaching staff and by RON 400 for non-teaching staff in education.

"At this point the strike continues, to be very clear. They [the trade unions' members - editor's note] did not accept the 1,000 lei option either. They are asking for a higher amount. They ask for that amount to be doubled at RON 2,000 net. It was about RON 1,000 gross monthly, but we are talking about RON 2,000," said the leaders of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI), Simion Hancescu. AGERPRES