 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

New death registered, death toll reaches 24

DW
Coronavirus COVID-19

Another person died in Romania because of COVID-19.

It is about an 80-year-old woman from Bacau county, admitted to the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi, in the ICU Section, the Strategic Communication Group informed.

The woman was confirmed with the new coronavirus on March 25, and the death was pronounced on March 26.

She suffered from heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

The death was reported Thursday night through Friday.

So far, 24 deaths have been recorded in Romania due to COVID-19.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.