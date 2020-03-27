New death registered, death toll reaches 24

Another person died in Romania because of COVID-19.

It is about an 80-year-old woman from Bacau county, admitted to the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi, in the ICU Section, the Strategic Communication Group informed.

The woman was confirmed with the new coronavirus on March 25, and the death was pronounced on March 26.

She suffered from heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

The death was reported Thursday night through Friday.

So far, 24 deaths have been recorded in Romania due to COVID-19.