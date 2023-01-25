New 'Digital UP' project edition to take place in Bucharest on Thursday

A new edition of the "Digital Up - Entrepreneurial Development for SMEs" series, the largest national project dedicated to digital transformation as the only solution for sustainable business growth and accelerating the degree of competitiveness of SMEs, will take place in Bucharest on Thursday, January 26.

The project "Digital Up. Entrepreneurial Development for SMEs" is initiated by the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) jointly with the PFA Employers' Association of Female Entrepreneurs.

Opening the conference will be Ramona Chiriac, head of the European Commission Representation in Romania. Afterwards, discussions will take place in two panels. Sabin Sarmas, chairman of the Committee on Information Technology and Communications in the Chamber of Deputies, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja, and Minister of European Investment and Projects Ioan-Marcel Bolos have confirmed their attendace.

The subjects to be addressed are specific opportunities for Romanian youth; preserving the Olympic "brains"; solutions for SMEs caught by surprise by an eminently digital globalisation; survival schemes supported by the government; the importance of digital transformation to the interconnection of multinationals with a local workforce to solve the new challenges in the online environment; the need and importance of continuing education; sustainable development and, above all, a realistic, applied vision. The participants will also discuss the relevance of digital transformation to training, the integration of remote work, adaptability of mobility and international salary packages.

"We have talented specialists, but we need investment to reach the ability to use this advantage. Romania has the advantage of connectivity above the European average level, of low costs, but the share of those who use these offers is below the European average. The level of the so-called digital literacy is only 31%, almost half of the European average (58%). Digital technologies and skills now have a critical role for education and society in general. In Romania, only 50% of young people have basic or higher digital skills, according to Eurostat. Digital transformation is a support for the challenges of SMEs and not only (...)," according to CONAF Chair Cristina Chiriac.

The National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) is the strongest confederation in Romania that unites the interests of entrepreneurs in a European spirit of gender equality and equal opportunities. It is made up of two federations, ten employers' organisations, five associations, 24 branches and over 3,200 companies.