New edition of BVB's Made in Romania programme kicking off today

A new edition of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Made in Romania programme designed for the Romanian entrepreneurial companies and aiming to identify 15 companies that change the face of the local economy day by day is kicking off today.

Also today, BVB is releasing "Made in Romania: 15 companies for the growth of the Romanian economy and their success stories" a collection of stories of the finalist companies from the sixth edition of Made in Romania held in 2023.

During the event, speeches will be delivered by Radu Hanga, chairman of the Bucharest Stock Exchange; Maria Gabriela Horga, deputy chair of the Financial Oversight Authority, and Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB.

After a bell ringing ceremony, representatives of the finalist companies Made in Romania #6 will speak, namely Cosmin Malureanu, co-founder & CEO of Ascendia; Catalina Carabas, head of Marketing Bookster; Sorin Buiac, co-founder & CEO Chic Bijoux; Nadia Stoian, co-founder & operational director EXONIA; George Zafton, national director Sales Fiterman Pharma; Irina Serban, representative of Grup Serban; Evelina Necula, co-founder & CMO Kinderpedia; Adelina Badea, CEO Mobexpert; Raul Moldovan, QFORT director, and Cristian Tudor, founder & CEO of Ultragreens.

Subsequently, representatives of Made in Romania #6 partners will speak: Daniel Rusen, Business Application director Central Europe, Microsoft Central Europe; Daniela Secara, general manager BT Capital Partners; Monica Ivan, general manager BRK Financial Group; Cristian Herghelegiu, CEO Digital Infrastructure Bittnet Group; Adrian Tuluca, general manager Propaganda, and Adrian Bortas, head of sales Radio Guerrilla.