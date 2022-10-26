New edition of INDAGRA starts on Wednesday at Romexpo

The most famous agricultural event in Romania, Indagra, opens on Wednesday at Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition grounds and can be visited until Sunday, October 30, told Agerpres.

In parallel, Indagra Food will take place - the international fair for the food industry, where more than 412 exhibiting companies are expected.

According to the organizers, both events take place under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

Opened on an area of 29,000 sqm, Indagra and Indagra Food 2022 register an internationalization degree of 29%, with companies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, USA, Turkey, Hungary and Vietnam.

Indagra promotes the sustainable production of crops and presents technologies that ensure low energy and fuel consumption.

Also, producers, distributors and importers of equipment and technologies for the meat industry will be present at Indagra Food 2022, as well as representatives from the field of bakery, vegetable and fruit industrialization, fish and milk processing.

The opening hours of the two fairs is as follows: between October 26 and 29, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and on October 30, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The price of an entrance ticket is 10 lei.