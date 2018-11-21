New gas resources unearthed in Valcea County by OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom unearthed new gas resources in the vicinity of the southern Valcea County's existing infrastructure, the crude oil rig, drilled nearby the Mamu well being due to start operations at the end of October with an initial amount of over 190,000 cubic meters/day (rd 1,100 barrels of oil equivalent/day), according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The investment in drilling and for the connection of the Mamu 4317 well to the current infrastructure cost rd 10 million euro.

"Most of the gas resources in Romania have started operations tens of years ago, they are mature, and their production is decreasing. OMV Petrom continues to invest in exploration and production activities to cap this decline and ensure the security of the energy supply. In the first ten months of 2018, we have boosted investment by over 40pct against the similar period of 2017 and drilled as many as 89 new wells and sidetracks. They add to the already invested 9 billion euro in Upstream, in Romania, over 2005-2017," Peter Zeilinger, member of the OMV Petrom Directorate, in charge of Upstream, said.

The Mamu well is operating since 1980, yet it continues to be one of the fields with the highest production in the OMV Petrom portfolio. Its current yield is rd 4,500 BOE/D. If used for heating only, the Mamu well's annual production could ensure the heating of approximately 180,000 dwellings.