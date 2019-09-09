New 'Green Home' incentive program for individuals kicks off

The new 'Green Home' incentive program aimed at helping individuals outfit their homes with solar panel systems and thus become electricity producers starts on Monday, September 9.

According to data of the Ministry of the Environment presented recently by former minister Gratiela Gavrilescu, the budget allocated for this program will allow the financing of projects for about 33,000 housing units."The minimum installed power capacity is 3 kW and the homeowners will be able to negotiate with power companies and conclude the grid connection contract. We have approximated that 33,000 housing units will be outfitted with solar cells. We are considering the amounts, together with the Development Ministry, in order to extend the program for legal entities and public institutions. Through this program we show great responsibility. We are trying to do what other countries have already done a long time ago. I think the time has come for everyone who wants to save on the budget to be able to access the money through the Regional Operational Program and the Environmental Fund Administration," said the official.The financing contract for the Program for the installation of solar panel systems was initialed on Monday, August 26, 2019, by the president of the Environmental Fund Administration Cornel Brezuica, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration, Daniel Suciu.The program has a budget allocation of 656 million lei (rd 140 million euro), of which the Regional Operational Program will provide 536 million lei, and the Environmental Fund Administration - 120 million lei.Under the program, solar panel systems can be installed for the production of electricity to cover consumption needs, while the surplus is fed into the national grid.The purpose of the program is to increase energy efficiency, improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using solar power systems for the production of electricity for the homes' own consumption and the supply of the surplus to the national energy system.