New Home programme continues in 2024 with 1 billion RON guarantee ceiling

The New Home programme will continue in 2024, and the guarantee ceiling is 1 billion RON, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday, in press release.

The programme directly contributed to the stabilization and maturation of the real estate market, as well as the mortgage market, the source says.

In 2024, financiers who did not participate in the previous year will also be able to enroll in the programme.

The New Home programme was approved in 2020 in an improved form to allow the purchase of more spacious, respectively more expensive homes, but it kept the spirit of the First Home programme, being still the most accessed product in the real estate field.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in 2023, as many as 1,940 guarantees were granted worth 245.743 million RON, with a value of loans of approximately 485.518 million RON. The New Home programme was accessed mainly by young people aged between 26 and 35 years, most of the financing being requested for the purchase of an apartment, with an area between 50 and 100 sq m, with a price between 50,000 and 100,000 euros.

New Home 2024 is granted in the national currency RON, for the purchase of a single home, and the maximum amount of the loan is 66,500 euros for homes whose price is a maximum of 70,000 euros, the requested advance being 5 pct, and 119,000 euros for homes whose prices is a maximum of 140,000 euros, in this case the requested advance is 15 pct.

The interest is variable, calculated according to the Reference Index for Consumer Credit (IRCC), to which a fixed margin of about 2 pct is added.