New manufacturing orders up 5.4 pct in H1

New orders for the manufacturing industry were 5.4 percent up in nominal terms in H1 2019 compared with the similar period of the previous year, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The advance is the result of growth in the industry of durables (+8.9 pct), capital goods (+6.7 pct), intermediary goods (+3.2 pct), and FMCG (+3.2 pct).New orders in the manufacturing industry were 9.5 percent down this June from the month before mainly due to the decrease in the industry of intermediate goods (-14.5 percent), the capital goods industry (-8 pct), durables (-5.4 pct) and the FMCG industry (-2.5 pct).Compared to the same month of the year before, new orders for the manufacturing industry were 2.5 percent down in June 2019 as a result of the decline in the industry of intermediate goods (-4.4 pct), and in the capital goods industry (-2.9 pct). Conversely, the industry of durables and the FMCG industry recorded growth by 7.7 percent and 0.8 pct, respectively.