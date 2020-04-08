New medical air transport brought to Romania

A third air transport carrying medical equipment from South Korea has landed, on Wednesday morning, on the Otopeni Airport with a C-17 Globemaster III airplane.

According to the Defence Ministry, the aircraft transported approximately 45 tons of medical protection equipment.

The airplane was greeted by Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman.

"We are proud to be able to offer assistance to the Romanian Government for the transportation of extremely necessary resources from South Korea to Romania. I wish to thank the SAC [Strategic Air Capability] team for assuming this important mission. The Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania was never stronger and brings benefits to our peoples in numerous domain. We will continue to consolidate and extend our partnership not only during this crisis, but also by rebuilding our economies," said the ambassador, according to a post on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission he leads.

"In order to face this new challenge, the Romanian Army thought that it can use this capability to contribute to the national effort of combating the novel coronavirus. This third flight is paid for integrally by the US Army and I wish to take advantage of this opportunity to thank the ambassador for the involvement he had in this demarche," said the Defence Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, on the Otopeni Airport.

He added that this transport is another demonstration that "we are a strong alliance" and is "an example of solidarity when we needed such an attitude."

The transport on Wednesday morning means 100,000 protective coveralls, acquired by the Romanian state through the National Office for Centralized Acquisitions and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

The three transports of medical equipment from South Korea (March 26, March 28, and April 8) were conducted with the support of the National Defence Ministry.