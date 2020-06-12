New orders in processing industry down 10.1 per cent in January-April

New orders in the processing industry decreased by 10.1 per cent in the first four months of this year against the same period of 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs.

The decrease was the result of drops recorded in the capital goods industry (-12.8 per cent), the consumer goods industry (-8.7 per cent) and the intermediary goods industry (-6.7 per cent).The durables goods industry increased by 12.9 per cent in January-April, compared with the same interval of 2019.According to the INS, new orders in the processing industry dropped 43 per cent in April 2020 compared with the same month of last year, as a result of drops recorded in the durable goods industry (-25 per cent), intermediary goods industry (-22 per cent), capital goods industry (-54.4 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (-28.1 per cent).New orders in the processing industry dropped 39.1 per cent in April 2020 against the previous month, due to drops recorded in the durables industry (-38 per cent), the capital goods industry (-47.7 per cent) and the intermediary goods industry (-25.1 per cent). The consumer goods industry dropped 28 per cent.The new orders represent the value of agreements concluded in the reference months between a producers and a client and regard the delivery of goods and services by the producer, regardless of the period when these will be carried out. Taxes related to products (like VAT), discounts, when granted through the agreement, are not included, explains the INS.