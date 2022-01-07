New secretaries of state with Ministry of Economy and MDLPA

Social Democrat Mihai Ion Macaveiu has been appointed Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economy.

The decision signed by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was published in the Official Journal on Friday.

At the same time, Vlad Stefan Niculae (PSD) will hold the position of Secretary of State with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA).

By another decision of the prime minister, Liberal Neculai Tanase was dismissed from the MDLPA. He was appointed secretary of state in the ministry on March 2 last year.

The decision to remove from office Iulia Raluca Matei as Secretary of State for European Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also published in the Official Journal.

In December last year, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the accreditation of Iulia-Raluca Matei as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, head of Romania's Permanent Representation to the European Union.