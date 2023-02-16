New shipment from Romania, with 10 tons of humanitarian aid arrives in Beirut (Romania's ambassador to Syria)

A new shipment of humanitarian aid intended for the population of Syria that was affected by the earthquake arrived on Thursday from Romania to Beirut, Lebanon, Romania's ambassador to Syria, Dan Sandovici, told AGERPRES.

According to the diplomat, the shipment contains 10 tons of items intended to help the population affected by the February 6 earthquake, namely tents, beds, mattresses, winter clothes, boots, gloves, powdered milk, canned vegetables.

This load, along with the two from the previous days, will be transported to Damascus, from where it will be taken over by the World Food Programme and other organizations in the field of humanitarian assistance, to be distributed to the population of northern Syria, Sandovici details.

At the same time, another plane provided by the Ministry of National Defence made a trip to Gaziantep, in Turkey, with humanitarian materials of the same type, intended for the population of northwestern Syria, the Romanian ambassador reminds.

Thursday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent on Twitter that a total of 43 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Romania are intended for the population affected by the earthquake in Syria.AGERPRES