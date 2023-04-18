New stage of the dialogue with EC on payment of second tranche of the PNRR, completed

Romania has completed a new stage of the dialogue with the European Commission regarding the second tranche of payment from the PNRR, with a total net value of 2.81 billion EUR, which covers 51 milestones and targets, the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) informs on Tuesday.

In this way, along with pre-financing and the first tranche of PNRR, Romania will benefit cumulatively from payments of almost ten billion EUR from this important European financing resource.

Since the beginning of the implementation of the plan, more than 8,500 contracts have already been signed with PNRR beneficiaries, worth 11 billion EUR, MIPE states.

In accordance with the provisions of European Regulation 241/2021, the payment of the second installment can be made for the amount of 2.67 billion EUR, with the difference of 143 million EUR to be made after the completion of the procedure for clarifying the terms of fulfillment of the conditions specific to milestones 129 and 133, within a maximum period of 6 months.

AGERPRES