Newborn in critical condition flown to Italy by military aircraft

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force designed for medical missions took off on Wednesday from the 90th Otopeni Air Transport Base on a humanitarian flight on the Otopeni - Iasi - Pisa (Italy) route to carry a newborn patient in critical condition.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the medical team that monitored the patient during the flight was made up of specialists of SMURD and the air base, and transport from the hospital to the airport was carried out by a SMURD ambulance, Agerpres.ro informs.

The aircraft took off from Iasi for Pisa at around 11:00hrs, EEST, and returned to Otopeni around 18:00hrs, EEST.