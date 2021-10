Nicolae Ciuca is PNL's nominee for Prime Minister of a minority gov't with UDMR

The National Liberal Party's (PNL) delegation went to consultations with the President with a nominee for Prime Minister - current Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who is vetted to head a minority government formed with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Liberal Chairman and interim Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday.

"Proving maturity and responsibility, PNL tabled at consultations with the President of Romania a proposal for Prime Minister meant to unblock the political crisis, for a government to be installed as soon as possible and for us to be able to manage the health situation. PNL's pick for Prime Minister is current Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who is to lead a minority government formed together with UDMR, the partners with whom we have already been managing this situation. We count on the responsibility of the Romanian lawmakers to vote in the government as soon as possible," Citu said after consultations with the head of the state at the Cotroceni Palace.