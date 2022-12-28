Nicolae Ciuca promises less TV appearances, more work by Gov't next year

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that, just like this year, Cabinet members will "make fewer appearances on TV" in 2023, allocating instead time "for more work within the government."

"We talked a little about this subject we discussed several times before, that we preferred not to appear so much on television. Let me tell you that this entire approach was about allocating time for more activity, more coordination, more consultation, more dialogue with the social partners and with civil society and, of course, more work within the government. I consider this is the honest way with people, always tell them the truth, and we will proceed the same way next year, we will appear less on television, preferring instead to do more at the level of government institutions so that this is visible through the measures we take in order to fulfill the goals in our governing program," Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting, Agerpres informs.He added that the government will act so as to "ensure the entire legal and financial framework for the continuation of investments.""There is no other solution at this moment than to continue investments, support investments, support the business environment, ensure jobs and, of course, keep up the other measures aimed at supporting vulnerable citizens. Therefore, following this year's governing experience, in 2023 we will act so as to make it a better year in terms of the government's activity and, of course, of better decisions for the country's citizens," the prime minister emphasized.