Nicolae Ciuca: Six servicemen treated in Germany, repatriated; happy to return them to their families before Christmans

Six Romanian soldiers who were treated in Germany, four of whom were wounded in Afghanistan in October, were repatriated on Thursday by an Air Force aircraft, which also carried medical equipment for intensive care donated to Romania by the Berlin authorities.

Present at 90th Otopeni Base at the arrival of the aircraft, Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that he was very happy that the military could come to the country before the holidays.

"A total of six soldiers have been repatriated, they have come home. We wish them a speedy recovery and we are very happy that, before the holidays, we managed to return them to their families and see their comrades-in-arms again," Ciuca said.

He said one of the reasons he came to greet the military was to greet the leader of the servicemen of Afghanistan.

At the same time, Nicolae Ciuca thanked the German Chancellor for the donation of medical equipment necessary in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 made to the Romanian state.

German Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt stressed that his country is also "fighting a hard battle" with the COVID-19 pandemic at the moment.

However, we wanted to give this support to Romania. The message, I think, is clear and simple - we are all facing the same pandemic in Europe and we will only defeat it when all European partners have defeated it, the diplomat said.

According to him, it is not only a sign of solidarity between Romania and Germany, but it is also an example of European solidarity, in general, adding that we need to support each other wherever possible.

The German state donated to Romania, according to the Ministry of Health, 10 lung ventilation devices of the Trilogy Evo O2 type, produced by Philips GmbH Respironics, and 30 lung ventilation devices of the Lumis 150 type, produced by ResMed. The medical devices are intended for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe forms of COVID-19.

The Romanian soldiers who returned to the country were treated at the Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany and will be hospitalised to be evaluated by a medical committee. They will be transported to the Multidisciplinary Medical Assistance Center for wounded soldiers in the theaters of operations of the "Dr. Carol Davila" University Military Emergency Hospital.

Depending on the result of clinical and paraclinical investigations, the military will benefit from specialised medical treatments, psychological assistance and counseling and postoperative neuromotor recovery programmes, adapted and individualised to each case, the Ministry of National Defense informed.

Four soldiers from the 191st Golden Lions Force Protection Battalion were injured in an improvised explosive device attack on October 21 during a patrol mission in the Kandahar region of Afghanistan.

The Romanian servicemen were traveling with a convoy of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles, the explosive device being triggered when the last vehicle in the convoy passed.