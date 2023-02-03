Niculescu/ Golubic duo advance to women's double semifinal at WTA in Lyon

Romanian-Swiss duo Monica Niculescu/Viktorija Golubic qualified on Thursday for the women's double semifinals of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Lyon, with prizes worth 225,480 EUR, after defeating the US pair made up of Kaitlyn Christian/Sabrina Santamaria, with a score of 5-7, 6-1, 10-7, told Agerpres.

The 4th seeds managed to win after one hour and 24 minutes.

Niculescu and her partner secured a cheque worth 3,504 EUR and 110 WTA double points.

Monica Niculescu and Viktorija Golubic will play in the semifinal against the Spanish-Dutch pair made up of Cristina Bucsa/Bibiane Schoofs.