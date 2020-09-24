Nicusor Dan - meeting with Iohannis: We discussed about Bucharest in general terms

The candidate supported by National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) running for the Capital City Hall, Nicusor Dan, and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting on Thursday with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

' The Presidential Administration confirms that the President of Romania, being concerned about the problems that the people of Bucharest face daily, met today with Nicusor Dan. The discussions, also attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, focused on the necessary solutions for the urgent remedy of these problems, as well as the medium and long-term city development projects,' reads a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, President Klaus Iohannis appreciated that the solutions proposed by Nicusor Dan are feasible and can lead to solving the serious deficiencies that exist at the Capital level.

In his turn, Nicusor Dan specified that he discussed about Bucharest "in general terms" at Cotroceni.

Local elections are held on Sunday.