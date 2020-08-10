Nicusor Dan: Truth about August 10 events, including mayor Firea's complicity, must be found out

Justice must find out the truth, including about Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea's complicity in the repression of the August 10 rally and the "subsequent cover-up attempts", deputy Nicusor Dan, who is seeking office as Bucharest mayor, wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"August 10 showed that repression is ingrained in the nature of the Social Democratic Party - PSD. On August 10, illegalities were committed, the Romanians' democratic rights were violated, and the legal system must do justice and find out the truth. Including the truth about Gabriela Firea's complicity in the repression on that day and the subsequent cover-up attempts: her personal involvement, the involvement of the former prefect of the Capital Speranta Cliseru, a personal adviser to Firea, the involvement of PSD deputy mayor Aurelian Badulescu. In the last two years I have never heard PSD mayor Gabriela Firea apologizing to the Bucharesters who were beaten and tear gassed on August 10 in the city where she was and still is a mayor," Dan wrote.

He accuses Firea of "remaining faithful to the PSD caste spirit characterized by aggression, conspiracy mentality, unbending defense" of positions and privileges.

Nicusor Dan adds that the August 10 rally "has even more deepened the rupture" between PSD and Romanian society, between the "arrogance of the PSD political leaders" and the civic spirit of the Romanians who took to the streets to protest "against the attacks on Justice, against the destruction of the country," noting that the message of those who took to the streets two years ago is the same today, even if the PSD has been partially removed from power.

"The PSD is still in control in Bucharest, and the people of Bucharest must remember every day what PSD has done when it tried to stifle the voice of the Bucharesters, resorting also to violence. On August 10, 2018 people were able to see the essence PSD regime: violence. Physical, verbal and political violence against those who think differently. The violence ordered then by the Dragnea regime (which also included the leader of PSD Bucharest, Gabriela Firea) clearly showed that the communist mentality and the spirit of the miners' rampages are still alive in this party, and that the democratic principles have never really been accepted," Dan said.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal debates today the request of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to reopen the investigation against the Gendarmerie chiefs involved in the 'August 10 rally' case.