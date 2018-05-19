Night of Museums: Over 13,000 visitors at museums and memorial houses with Bucharest Municipal Museum

As many as 13,235 visitors participated in special events and visited the exhibitions of the 8 museums and memorial houses with the Bucharest Municipal Museum (MMB) on the Night of Museums, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Sutu Palace, Filipescu-Cesianu House and the Astronomic Observatory Admiral Vasile Urseanu could be visited until 04:00 in the morning, the other objectives having a schedule until past midnight.Exhibitions such as ""Timpul Orasului" (City Time), "Muzeul Varstelor" (The Museum of Ages), "Fizionomii unificatoare 'Toti în unu' - Povestea unui proiect de tara" (Unifying physiognomies 'All in one' - The story of a country project) , "Zeite si samani în credintele stravechi. Plastica antropozoomorfa - de la artă la identitate" (Goddesses and shamans in ancient beliefs. The antropozoomorphic elasticity - from art to identity) , "Razboiul între mit si arta" (War, between myth and art), "JÓZEF PILSUDSKI - om de stat al Poloniei si Europei" (Józef Klemens Pilsudski - Poland and Europe's statesman), "Imagini ale invizibilului" (Images of the invisible), " 'Vila Dr. Nicolae Minovici': RESTITUTIO" and "Pe urmele trecutului. Colectia 'Maria si Dr. George Severeanu' " (Retracing the past. 'Maria and Dr George Severeanu' Collection) and also the photography outdoor exhibition InstantA grabbed the visitors' interest until late in the night. Other exhibitions were the ones open at Sutu Palace, Filipescu-Cesianu House, Theodor Amman Museum, George Severeanu Museum, Nicolae Minovici Museum, Frederick Storck and Cecilia Cutescu-Storck Museum and Ligia and Pompiliu Macovei Art Collection.Victor Babes Museum did not take part in the Night of Museums this year, due to refurbishment works, reads the release."Astronomy lovers had the opportunity to visit the Astronomic Observatory Admiral Vasile Urseanu, the new permanent exhibition 'We discover the Universe together: Astronomy Exhibition' whose topic is the solar system, and takes visitors on an exploration journey of its planets, stars and galaxies, the main purpose of the exhibition being to illustrate our place in the Universe," the press release further informs.The schedule of the Night of Museums put together by the Bucharest Municipal Museum was extremely varied, every museum and memorial house within the institution organised various events that combined the museum programme with a musical and theatre one, providing a generous range of activities so as to mark the cultural and historical experience of each visitor.This year the Bucharest Municipal Museum organised events at all its 8 cultural institutions. Apart from exhibitions, visitors benefited from concerts, poetry and music shows, live statues and historical re-enactment.