Nine Afghan migrants caught at border in semi-trailer truck leaving the country

Nine migrants from Afghanistan were found hidden in a semi-trailer truck that was checked at the western Arad County's Varsand Border Crossing Point before leaving the country to head for Germany.

According to a press release sent by the Border Police on Tuesday, the driver of the semi-trailer truck is Romanian and was transporting glass for fireplaces and refrigerators for a German company.

"Following the thorough inspection of the means of transport, nine foreign nationals were found hidden inside the cargo compartment. The persons were taken over and transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations. Preliminary checks have established that they are citizens from Afghanistan, aged between 19 and 30, asylum seekers in our country," the release said.

The migrants stated at the hearings that they got into the trailer near the city of Arad, without the driver knowing. They risk criminal charges for attempting to illegally cross the state border.