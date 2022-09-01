Nine contracts signed for nurseries to be built on PNRR money

Nine financing contracts through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the construction of nurseries, in total value of 155.56 million lei, were signed on Thursday morning, at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed financing contracts for the construction of nurseries in: Alba Iulia - worth 21.66 million lei, Pitesti - 16.64 million lei, Tismana - 11.8 million lei, Slobozia - 16.6 million lei, Carei - 11.88 million lei, Medias - 11.88 million lei, Suceava - 21.66 million lei, Husi - 21.66 million lei, Ramnicu Valcea - 21.66 million lei.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was also present at the signing ceremony of the first contracts for the creation of nurseries through PNRR financing. He thanked Minister Cseke Attila, as well as the employees of the Ministry of Development for the way they implement the priority objectives on the Government's agenda. He also mentioned that three major programs from the PNRR were made operational in the last months: the one on energy efficiency, the Local Fund and the one regarding the construction of nurseries, told Agerpres.

"It is European money and the important thing is that a week ago we managed to make operational the Anghel Saligny national investment programme, which comes to implement what we decided at the Government level, so that we can very well coordinate the European funds with the funds from the state budget. We are talking about mature programmes, which should have been financed from funds from the state budget. Now we managed through the steps taken at the level of the Ministry of Development to fund these programmes from EU funds," said the prime minister.

Nicolae Ciuca pointed out that there are a total of 124 nurseries intended for a number of 7,000 children.

"They are the priorities that the Government has assumed so that we can support and pay due attention to young families. (...) They are infrastructure development measures that we also align with the measures that we approve at the level of the Ministry of Education. Yesterday, in a first reading, we had the approval for 3,500 positions that are open and will also be devoted to those who will carry out their activity in these new nurseries," the Prime Minister said.