Nistor's mandate as DNA interim chief prosecutor extended by another six months

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Calin Nistor

The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) extended on Tuesday by another six months Calin Nistor's mandate as interim chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). 


The decision was announced by Justice Minister Ana Birchall, at the end of the meeting. 

The DNA prosecutor-in-chief office became vacant after Laura Codruta Kovesi was dismissed from office through a decree issued on 9 July 2018 by President Klaus Iohannis, who enforced a decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). 

Afterwards, Tudorel Toader, who was the Justice Minister at the time, proposed the appointment of Adina Florea as DNA chief prosecutor. President Iohannis rejected this proposal. 

The interim leadership of the DNA was ensured by Anca Jurma and, as of February 2019, by Calin Nistor.

