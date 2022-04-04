No discussion about political position at Senate leadership, says Florin Citu

The president of the Senate, Florin Citu, said on Monday that inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) there was no discussion about the position he holds in the legislative forum, Agerpres reports.

"There was no decision, no discussion about the political position of the Senate presidency," Citu said in the Senate, asked if he had made a decision on the position he holds.He said that the alliance with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was not one that he could 'digest'."It is clear that for me the alliance with PSD was not one that I could digest, it was not something normal, and the populist measures I absolutely never liked from any position because (...) they do harm to the Romanians, they are boomerang measures, maybe they look good on paper, but they will destabilize and destroy the economy. I saw this in 2017, 2019. (...) In the PNL there are people who then opposed the alliance with the PSD on the same grounds and maybe they will continue to do so. They've changed, maybe they'll go with the PSD, I wouldn't know. The second important thing is that it was very clear that the appetite for reforms was only with me, the reform of salaries, the reform of pensions, the reform of public administration - things that I am glad that I have put in the National Resilience and Recovery Programme (PNRR), because the 30 billion (euro, ed.n.) depend on these reforms, but it seems that only I want to make these reforms. By the end you will see how it will go on. (...) I will remain the same man surrounded by liberal principles and values," he said.On Saturday, Florin Citu resigned from the position of PNL president, the interim until the organization of the extraordinary congress of the party being taken over by Gheorghe Flutur.