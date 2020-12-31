 
     
No metro service on New Year's night

The metro service will not run on New Year's night due to the extension of the alert state, Metrorex general director Gabriel Mocanu announced in a release on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Metrorex informs the traveling public that in the context of the extension of the nationwide state of alert due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in accordance with the legal provisions - the Government's Decision No. 1065/11.12.2020, the metro service will not run on the night of December 31, 2020/01 January 2021!," the release states.

Also, in the first three days of the year, metro trains will run at 9-minute intervals.

