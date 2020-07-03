'No more free hugs' campaign starts at Black Sea resorts to prevent COVID-19 cases

On Friday, the Limanu mayor's office launched an information, awareness and responsibility campaign on the importance of complying with the rules to contain the novel coronavirus at the Vama Veche and 2 Mai Black Sea resorts.

According to Limanu City Hall, the "No more free hugs" campaign is for both tourists who come to spend their holidays on the Romanian Black Sea coast, business operators and locals."The central administration has said that they will conduct extensive control actions along the entire coast, from July 1. It is important that we all respect the rules and together - authorities, business operators and even tourists - and make sure that these two resorts will not turn into hot spots (...) Each of us can contribute to the protection of these holiday destinations and their maintenance as 'SAFE' locations. We all want to get back to normalcy and manage to wind down during our holidays, but we are living in an atypical situation, and the message of summer 2020 for Vama Veche and 2 Mai is: ?No more free hugs',",Limanu Mayor Daniel Gheorghe Georgescu is quoted as saying in the statement.