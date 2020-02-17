No more Romanians aboard Diamond Princess identified with coronavirus, passengers free to leave ship as of Wednesday

No other Romanian has been identified with coronavirus among the people stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama since February 4, and the passengers will be free to leave the ship at the end of the quarantine period this Wednesday, on the basis of a medical certificate issued by the Japanese authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

Depending on developments on board the ship, the Romanian members of the crew could be subjected to a new 14-day quarantine starting with February 19. They will decide whether to continue activity aboard the ship or return home at the expiration of the quarantine period in agreement with the ship operator, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Romanian citizen aboard the Princess Diamond who tested positive for coronavirus and who was transferred to a Japanese medical facility is in good health, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced.