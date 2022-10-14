Non-residents' foreign direct investments in Romania, up 46.47 pct in first eight months

The direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 6.474 billion euros in the first eight months of this year, by 46.47% higher compared to the 4.420 billion euros in the same period of 2021, according to data published on Friday by the National Bank of Romania BNR).

The number of companies with newly established foreign capital in Romania increased, in the first eight months of 2022, by 33.7%, compared to the similar period of 2021, to 4,831 units, according to the data centralized by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC), told Agerpres.

The 4,831 newly established companies had a subscribed capital in the total amount of 26.943 million US dollars, by 4.6% lower than the 28.241 million US dollars registered in the first eight months of 2021.

By fields of activity, most registrations were recorded in August in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (22.22%), in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (21.65% of total) and transport, storage and communications (18.52%).

At the end of August 2022, there were 241,678 companies running on foreign capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was 66.887 billion US dollars.

The largest number of companies running on foreign capital was with investors from Italy, respectively 51,360 (subscribed capital of 3.983 billion dollars), but the highest value of the social capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.627 billion dollars, in 5,817 companies.