Northern Ireland supports opening in Belfast of Consular Office of the Romanian Embassy

The Government of Northern Ireland and the local authorities support the endeavour of the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to open a Consular Office in Belfast to cover the needs of consular services of Romanian citizens in the area, Ambassador Dan Mihalache wrote on Facebook on Tuesday following a visit to the Northern Ireland's Capital City.

The Romanian community in Northern Ireland, well integrated into the local society and with a consistent contribution to the Northern Ireland's economy, was one of the items on the agenda of the Romanian ambassador's meeting with Declan Kearney, Junior Minister in the Executive Office of the Government of Northern Ireland.At the same time, the two officials exchanged assessments on the development of the situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed Brexit and the prospects of negotiations on the agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union