November 27 in history

1764 - Birth of chronicler, translator Naum Ramniceanu (d. probably in 1838)

1818 - Birth of linguist Aron Pumnul, a brilliant representative of the Transylvanian revolutionary generation of 1848, a philologist and follower of rationalist linguistics (d. Jan. 12/24 1866)

1867 - Birth of scientist Grigore Antipa, a biologist, ichthyologist, zoologist and oceanologist, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 9, 1944)

1881 - Birth of George Oprescu, historian, art critic and collector, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. Aug. 13, 1969)

1884 - Birth of doctor and writer Vasile Voiculescu (d. April 26, 1963)

1885 - Birth of physician Nicolae Hortolomei, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 January 1961)

1885 - Birth of novelist and playwright Liviu Rebreanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Sept. 1, 1944)

1888 - Death of Professor George Ioanid, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 1800)

1909 - The Union of Native Jews is established (named, as of 1923, the Union of Romanian Jews)

1912 - Birth of actress Dina Cocea (d. Oct. 28, 2008)

1913 - Romania's first national maritime navigation company is established, having engineer Anghel Saligny as president. The company started operating on March 1, 1914

1921 - National Liberal Party's Congress. The new statute and programme are adopted, based as regards the economic provisions on the "Through Ourselves" principle, which was focused on the consolidation of the positions of the domestic industrial and financial capital

1924 - Birth of Nina Cassian, poet, novelist and translator, author of Lieder and chamber music, who has been living in the U.S. since 1985 (d. April 15, 2014)

1926 - Birth of geologist Alexandru Radu Dimitrescu, member of the Romanian Academy (13 June 1996) (d. 1 July 2013)

1929 - Birth of physicist Vladimir Topa, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Nov. 4, 2006)

1929 - Death of prose writer Mihail Gaspar (b. 24 January 1881)

1939 - Birth of Nicolae Manolescu, literary critic and historian, president of the Writers' Union of Romania (as of 2005; reelected on Nov. 23, 2009), Romania's UNESCO Ambassador (2006), Romania's permanent delegate to UNESCO, member of the Romanian Academy

1940 - Death of economist Virgil Madgearu killed by the far-right Iron Guard legionnaires, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. Dec. 14, 1887)

1940 - Death of Nicolae Iorga, historian, literary critic, memoir writer, playwright and poet, member of the Romanian Academy; president of the History Section of the Romanian Academy. He was assassinated by the Iron Guard legionnaires at the edge of the Strejnicul commune (b. June 5, 1871)

1970 - Death of Petru Comarnescu, essayist, translator, literary and art critic (b. 23 Nov. 1905)

1972 - Death of Victor Eftimiu, poet, novelist and playwright, publicist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. Jan. 24, 1889)

1987 - Death of literary critic and historian Nicolae Ciobanu (b. August 4, 1931)

1992 - Sealing of the Free Trade Agreement between Romania and the member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)

2017 - Death of actress Cristina Stamate (b. Feb. 8, 1946)

2020 - Government decision on vaccination strategy against novel coronavirus is adopted in Executive's reunion.