Nuclear energy ensured third of Romania's energy production on Sunday morning

The energy generated by the nuclear plant in Cernavoda ensured a third of the production of electricity at the national level, on Sunday morning, according to data regarding the state of the national energy system, posted in real-time by the Transelectrica website.

Thus, at 10:00 hrs, the nuclear reactors were producing 1,401 MW, meaning 31.3 pct of the total.

Nuclear energy was followed by hydro energy, 23.53 pct, coal - 21.98 pct, hydro-carbons - 11.89 pct, photovoltaic - 10.01 pct, biomass - 1.09 pct, wind - 0.20 pct.

At the mentioned time, the national consumption was of 5,643 MW, production - of 4,543 Mw, the difference of 1,093 MW being imported.

Furthermore, the price of energy with delivery on Sunday, on the spot market of the OPCOM exchange, has an average of 659 RON per MWh, with a peak of 1,050 RON per MWh between 19:00-21:00 hrs