Nuclearelectrica posts profit increasing by 31.7 pct last year

The National Company Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) posted a net profit of 541 million lei at the end of last year, an increase by 31.7 pct compared to 2018, according to the Preliminary Unaudited Individual Financial Statements sent by the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company's total revenues last year rose to 2.378 billion lei, of which 2.365 billion lei were revenues from the sale of electricity and 12.208 million lei came from electricity transmission. The quantity of energy sold on the regulated market was of 1.376 million MWh and on the free market - 9.245 million MWh.

Exploitation costs increased as well, to 1.781 billion lei.

In the course of the financial exercise concluded on December 31, 2019, the society reported dividends of 378,914 million lei, distributed from the net profit for the financial year 2018.

For the current year, the Nuclearelectrica energy producer (SNN) estimates it will post a net profit of 549.4 million lei, according to the draft budget regarding the revenues and expenses of the company.

The Board of Directors of SN Nuclearelectrica SA approved, this week, the company's share capital increase, through contribution in kind and in cash worth a total of 1.38 million lei, from the current value of 3.015 billion lei to nearly 3.017 billion lei. The main shareholders of the company are the Ministry of Energy, which owns 82.49 pct of the shares, and Fondul Proprietatea - 7.05 pct.

National Company Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) is the only nuclear energy producer in Romania and the only producer of the fuel necessary for the technology used, CANDU 6, the company being founded in 1998.

In October 2013, SNN listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a package of 25,368,236 shares, with a nominal value of 10 RON/share, representing 10 pct of the SNN's share capital.

The Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant operates Units 1 and 2 that have a capacity of 700 MW each and use natural uranium as fuel and heavy water as a medium and cooling agent, also produced in Romania.

The two reactors of the Cernavoda power plant cover about 20 percent of Romania's energy needs.