Nuclearelectrica shrinks power of Cernavoda Unit 1 to remove algae amassed in condenser area

Nuclearelectrica shrinked the power of CNE Cernavoda Unit 1 by 25%, on the night of August 9, in order to carry out some works to remove the algae amassed in the condenser area, in the classic part of the plant.

"SN Nuclearelectrica SA informs shareholders and investors about the reduction of the power of CNE Cernavoda Unit 1 by 25%, on the night of August 9, 2022. The power reduction of CNE Cernavoda Unit 1 is necessary in order to carry out some works to remove the algae accumulated in the condenser area, in the classical part of the power plant. CNE Cernavoda Unit 1 will resume the nominal power after the completion of the works for the removal of the accumulated algae," reads a press release of the company sent on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The power contraction and the algae removal works are completed in accordance with the specific procedures of CNE Cernavoda and have no impact on the personnel, nuclear safety, the environment and the population, the cited source said.

Nuclearelectrica, the only nuclear power producer in Romania, contributes approximately 20% nuclear energy to the total energy production, by exploiting the two Candu units, Units 1 and 2 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, each with an installed production power of 700 MW. At the same time, Nuclearelectrica contributes 33% to the total production of energy without CO2 emissions in Romania.AGERPRES