Nuclearelectrica's Ghita: Inclusion in FTSE Russell index, SNN's most advantageous position in capital market

The inclusion of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) in the FTSE Russell index represents the most advantageous positioning in the capital market of the SNN, a desideratum of the company for capitalization and attraction of new investors, reads a communiqué of the company sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"The inclusion of the SNN in the FTSE Russell index represents by far the most advantageous positioning in the capital market of the SNN, a desideratum of the company to capitalize and attract new investors, to take advantage of its results and the evolution of the capital market in recent years. It is well known that the inclusion in emerging market indices is eloquent for a much higher total market value of companies than that of the cross-border market. The inclusion in the emerging market indexes of FTSE Russell comes after a one-year evaluation process. The SNN team's efforts are rewarded today, and the company will continue its development strategy. This historic moment, of which we are a direct part, will certainly offer new growth opportunities, new funds attracted and, in essence, it must function as a strong motivating factor for other issuers as well. BVB [the Bucharest Stock Exchange]'s efforts must be sustained because capital market value is given by the value of its issuers," says Cosmin Ghita, general manager of SNN.

According to the quoted press release, following the inclusion of SNN in the emerging market indices of FTSE Russell, the company's shares will be included in the following global supplier indexes: FTSE Global All-Cap, FTSE Global Total-Cap, FTSE Global Small Cap, FTSE Emerging Index and FTSE Emerging All Cap Index.

SNN SA is under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, the state holding 82.49% of the shares, Fondul Proprietatea 7.47% and other shareholders, 10.04%, after the listing of the company on the stock exchange in 2013.

The main fields of activity of SNN SA focus on the production of electricity, heat and nuclear fuel.

The Romanian capital market has been included in the indexes of FTSE Russell global index provider for Emerging Markets since September 21, 2020.