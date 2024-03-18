Nuclearelectrica's Ghita: SMR project is in early phase, pre-feasibility study done

The project regarding the implementation of SMR (small nuclear reactors) is currently in the early stages, the pre-feasibility study is done and the feasibility study is next. At the end of this stage we will go to the shareholders with the additional data for making the final investment decision, the general director of Nuclearelectrica, Cosmin Ghita said on Monday, in Doicesti.

"As a shareholder of RoPower, the project company, our first priority is to develop a safe and robust project with long-term benefits. The project is at an early stage, but we are making progress in line with the established milestones. Currently, the project is in development course. We have done the pre-feasibility study, we are going to do the feasibility study and prepare the sites", said Cosmin Ghita, told Agerpres.

He emphasized that, given the significant international competition and the recent focus of the European Union on the development of SMR as a decarbonization solution, the timely implementation of SMR technology will contribute to Romania's energy security and decarbonization goals and will bring more social benefits - economic, such as the creation of approximately 4,000 jobs during the development period, investments in the state budget and even the country's participation in projects in the region.

"In a context where the attention of the whole world is directed towards technological progress for the efficient reduction of CO2 emissions, Romania, in partnership with the U.S., has the unique opportunity to present a decarbonization ecosystem with significant operational and economic advantages, the Doicesti candidate site for the reactors small-sized modular ones. (...) All world organizations in the field of energy and nuclear energy, whether we are talking about the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, the Nuclear Agency of the OECD, EURATOM of the European Union, states, world bodies and industry are united in an unprecedented effort to achieve the wide-scale, worldwide implementation of this new technology", explained the director of Nuclearelectrica.