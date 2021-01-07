Number of building permits in first 11 months of 2020, down 4pct

The number of building permits for residential buildings issued in the first 11 months of 2020 amounted to 37,781, down 4% from the previous year, according to data released Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

In November 2020, 3,152 building permits were issued for residential buildings, down 21.5% compared to October 2020 and 7.9% compared to November 2019.

According to the INS, between January 1 and November 30, 2020, 37,781 building permits were issued for residential buildings, down 4% compared to the same period in 2019. Decreases were recorded in the following development regions: South East (-607 permits), Center (-349), West (-309), Bucharest-Ilfov (-296), South-West Oltenia (-268) and North-East (-1). Growth was recorded in the North-West development region (+252 permits). The South-Muntenia development region remained at the same level of building permits issued for residential buildings.

INS data also show that in November 2020, 3,152 building permits were issued for residential buildings, of which 67.6% are for rural areas.

In November 2020, there is a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-865 permits), compared to the previous month. In territorial profile, this decrease is reflected in all development regions: North-West (-176 permits), North-East (-165), South-Muntenia (-148), West (-134), Center (-109) , South-East (-50), Bucharest-Ilfov (-46) and South-West Oltenia (-37).

Also, in November 2020, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, there is a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-271 permits), a decrease reflected in the following development regions: West (-169 permits) , Center (-95), South-East (-44) and South-Muntenia (-18).

Increases were in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+30 permits), North-East (+23), South-West Oltenia and North-West (1 each).