Number of building permits issued in the first 11 months of 2019 down 1.5pct

The number of building permits for residential buildings issued in January-November 2019 decreased by 1.5 per cent against the same period of the previous year, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In November 2019, there were 3,423 building permits issued for residential buildings, down 8.4 per cent from October 2019 and up 5.6 per cent from November 2018.In January 1 - November 30, there were 39,359 building permits issued for residential buildings, down 1.5 per cent against the similar period of 2018. Drops were recorded in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-852 permits), West (-480), North-East (-36) and South-Muntenia (-19). Significant growths were recorded in the following development regions: South-East (+471 permits), Center (+154), South-West Oltenia (+102) and North-West (+59).In November 2019, there were issued 3,423 building permits for residential buildings, of which 67.7 per cent were for the rural area. By regions, in November 2019, there was seen a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-313), compared to the previous month. This decrease was reflected in the following development regions: North-West (-132 permits), North-East (-74), South-West Oltenia (-66), Center (-28), South-Muntenia (-27), Bucharest-Ilfov (-17) and South-East (-16).Growth was registered in the West development region (+47 permits).An increase was recorded in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+183) in November 2019 against the corresponding month of the previous year. The growth was reflected in the following development regions: South-Muntenia (+83 permits), South-East (+74), Center (+53), West (+21) and South-West Oltenia (+7). There were also recorded decreases in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-36 permits), North-West (-10) and North-East (-9).