Number of construction permits issued in Q1 up 2.7pct

The number of building permits issued in the first quarter of the year increased by 2.7pct compared to the same period in 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

During the mentioned period, 10,482 permits were issued.According to the same source, in March 2022, 4,390 building permits were issued for residential buildings, increasing by 23.9pct against February 2022, and decreasing by 1.5pct compared to March 2021.In March 2022, compared to February 2022, 4,390 building permits were issued for residential buildings (+ 23.9pct), with a total usable area of 1,104,906 sq m (+ 37.6pct). Of the total building permits for residential buildings, 69.7pct are for rural areas.According to the INS, in March 2022 there is an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+848 permits), compared to the previous month.In March 2022, 653 building permits were issued for non-residential buildings (+ 20.9pct), with a total usable area of 40,127 sq m (-6.6pct).Compared to the previous month, in March 2022 there was a decrease (-28499 sqm) of the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings.In March 2022 compared to March 2021 there is a decrease in both the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-1.5pct) and the total usable area (-2.9pct), compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, in March 2022 there was a decrease in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-2.0pct) and an increase in the total usable area (+46.1pct).