Number of dissolved companies decreases 25.52% in 2020

The number of dissolved companies decreased by 25.52% in 2020, compared to the previous year, to 25,384, versus 34,080 companies in 2019, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), as reported by AGERPRES.

The most dissolutions were registered in Bucharest, respectively 4,914 companies (decreasing by 16.78% compared to 2019) and in the counties of Timis (1,295, minus 24.58%), Cluj (1,251, minus 23.72%) and Constanta (1,233, minus 28.19%).

In no county was there an increase in the number of companies dissolved in 2020.

The smallest decreases were registered in the counties of Vrancea (minus 2.90%), Harghita (minus 6.85%) and Neamt (minus 7.64%), while the most significant decreases were reported in Caras- Severin (minus 53.75%), Vaslui (minus 46.15%) and Teleorman (minus 44.77%).

The field of activity that registered the most dissolutions of companies in 2020 is wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 7,477 dissolutions were registered at national level. Compared to the previous year, the dissolutions in this sector decreased by 26.18%.

Professional, scientific and technical activities and constructions are two other fields of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were recorded, namely 2,445 (minus 18.17%), respectively 2,428 (minus 27.35%).

In December 2020, 2,043 dissolutions were registered, mostly in Bucharest (415) and in the counties of Ilfov (111), Cluj (97) and Constanta (97).