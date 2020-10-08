Number of employees in Bucharest drops, in July, by 10,000 persons

The number of employees in Bucharest stood, at the end of July 2020, at 1,028,308 persons, recording a drop by 10,077 persons over the same month of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics, as reported by Agerpres.

The gross average wage was, at the end of July 2020, of 7,070 RON (6,597 in July 2019), and the net one of 4,320 RON (4,019 in the same period of 2019).

On the other hand, at the mentioned date, in Bucharest, there were 15,290 persons unemployed (15,502 in July 2019), and the unemployment rate stood at 1.3 pct.