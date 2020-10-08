 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Number of employees in Bucharest drops, in July, by 10,000 persons

Linkdin
somaj

The number of employees in Bucharest stood, at the end of July 2020, at 1,028,308 persons, recording a drop by 10,077 persons over the same month of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics, as reported by Agerpres.

The gross average wage was, at the end of July 2020, of 7,070 RON (6,597 in July 2019), and the net one of 4,320 RON (4,019 in the same period of 2019).

On the other hand, at the mentioned date, in Bucharest, there were 15,290 persons unemployed (15,502 in July 2019), and the unemployment rate stood at 1.3 pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.