Number of employees on employment contracts on July 20 falls by 648 from January 1

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening that, according to data with REVISAL, the general registry of employees, on July 20, 2020 the number of employees on employment contracts fell by 648 from January 1, 2020.

"I give you data taken from REVISAL. On July 20, compared with January 1, 2020, the number of employees on employment contracts was lower by only 648. Official data from REVISAL," Orban told B1 TV private broadcaster.Asked why some media reported that 850,000 people had lost their jobs in recent months, the prime minister said: "I think news needs to be better grounded.""Of course, if you follow REVISAL there were several categories, suspensions, terminations of contracts, but many of those whose employment contracts were terminated were re-hired. I am talking about employees on employment contracts. It is true that the number of employment contracts has decreased a bit more, but the number of employment contracts does not reflect the number of employees, because an employee can have more employment contracts," said Orban.