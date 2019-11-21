Number of enterprises in economic field rises 4.2pct in 2018

Almost half of the total active companies in Romania (47.7pct) had as main activity, in 2018, market services, and the total number of companies in the economic field increased by 4.2pct, year on year, show the provisional data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, the highest average number of employees was registered in the "market services" sector, namely 36.1pct of the total, followed by industry - with 33.6pct.

At the end of 2018, the industry sector accounted for 57,756 enterprises, equivalent to 10.5pct of the total active companies in the economic field (industry, construction, trade and market services).

Likewise, the average number of employees in the total number of active companies in the economic field increased by 1pct, compared to 2017.

The INS data show that the average size of an industrial enterprise was about 24 employees, while in trade it was about 5.2 employees.

In terms of turnover, the largest share was held by the companies with trade as main activity (40.1pct), at the other end being the construction companies, with a percentage of only 5.9pct.

The structure of the gross investments in the sectors of economic activity is as follows: industry 38.2pct, market services 32.8pct, constructions 14.9pct and trade 14.1pct.

At the same time, the gross added value versus the factor cost was obtained, in 2018, in a proportion of 34.6pct in industry, 7.4pct in constructions, 22.8pct in trade and 35.2pct in market services.