Number of job vacancies increases to 39,300 in Q3 of 2020

The number of job vacancies was 39,300 in the third quarter of 2020, up 5,200 from the previous quarter, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Wednesday, as reported by AGREPRES.

Compared to the same quarter of 2019, the job vacancy rate decreased by 0.30 percentage points, and the number of job vacancies by 15,700.

The job vacancy rate was 0.81%, up 0.10 percentage points from the previous quarter.

According to the INS, in the third quarter of 2020, the highest rates of job vacancies were registered in the public administration (2.07%), other service activities (1.96%), respectively health and social assistance (1.52%).

Over 20% of the total number of job vacancies (7,900) were in the manufacturing industry, with a rate of 0.73%. The budget sector accounted for about a third of the total number of vacancies. Thus, 5,700 vacancies were found in public administration, 5,300 in health and social assistance, and 2,000 in education.