Number of newly suspended employment contracts drops for the first time this month

For the first time in the past two weeks, the total number suspended employment contracts registered a decrease on Friday compared to the previous day, according to the data published by the Labour and Social Protection Ministry (MMPS) on Monday.

The MMPS started to publish daily, as of 30 March, the number of suspended employment contracts registered with the Labour Inspection since since the state of emergency came to force - 16 March.

Thus, a number of 1,005,552 employment contracts were suspended on Friday, decreasing against the 1,030,973 suspended employment contracts registered on Thursday and the 1,013,522 suspended employment contracts registered on Wednesday.

Of the 1,005,552 suspended contracts registered on Friday, a number of 292,765 were in the processing industry, 196,470 in wholesale and retail / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 119,806 in hotels and restaurants.

On the other hand, 209,851 contracts have been terminated on Friday as follows: 40,241 in the wholesale and retail trade / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 36,106 in the processing industry and 27,933 in the construction area.