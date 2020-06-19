Number of outbreaks of African swine fever in Romania continues increasing trend

Romania counts for 272 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) this week, compared to 269 in the previous period, with ten new outbreaks recorded between 11 and 17 June 2020, according to data announced on Friday by the National Veterinary Health and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

On 19 June, ASF is evolving in 150 localities in 24 counties, with a number of 272 hotspots, including 5 on commercial farms. In 16 other counties, only cases of wild boars were diagnosed.

The latest 10 outbreaks are in the counties of Bihor - 3, Dambovita - 2, and one outbreak each in Brasov (in a commercial farm), Dolj, Prahova, Braila and Alba counties.

Also, during the period mentioned, 7 hotspots were extinguished, most in Teleorman County, respectively 6 outbreaks, and one in Brasov.

Since the first reporting of the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 and to date, as many as 3,688 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars. According to European provisions, cases in wild boars are extinguished at least two years after their occurring.