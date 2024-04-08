Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Number of Romanian athletes who secured Olympic quaification rises to 78

frr.ro
COSR sport olimpic

The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced on Monday that the number of Romanian athletes who secured the qualification for the Paris Olympics reached 78, after the water polo athlete quota was increased.

"Following a notification received from the Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the number of quota places for water polo was changed from 12 athletes initially approved for qualification; World Aquatics and Paris 2024 decided to include the spare in the number of qualified athletes. Thus, each team will have 13 athletes registered at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the COSR said in a Facebook statement.

Romania's Olympic Team currently includes 78 qualified athletes who will compete in 10 sports, as follows:

Athletics (4): Delvine Relin Meringor (marathon), Andrea Miklos (women's 400m dash), Alina Rotaru-Kottmann (women's long jump), Joan Chelimo Melly (marathon);

Swimming (2): David Popovici (men's 100 m and 200 m freestyle), Vlad Stancu (men's 800 m and 1,500 m freestyle);

Boxing (1): Lacramioara Perijoc (women's 54-kg class);

Sprint canoe and kayaking (3): Catalin Chirila (men's C1 1,000 m), Ilie Sprincean and Oleg Nuta (men's C2 - 500 m);

Rowing (44 quota athletes): women's lightweight double sculls, women's double sculls, women's pair, women's four, women's four sculls, women's 8+1, men's double sculls, men's pair, men's four sculls, men's four, men's 8+1;

Artistic gymnastics (6): 5 quota places - the women's team; Andrei Muntean;

Rhythmic gymnastics (1): Annaliese Dragan;

Water polo (13): 13 quota places - the men's team;

Table tennis (3): 3 quota places - the women's team;

Wrestling (1): Andreea Beatrice Ana (women's 53-kg class).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.